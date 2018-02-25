Adams County – Citizen Action for Safe Energy – Invitation

Citizen Action for Safe Energy invites you to join us for drinks and appetizers as we mix and mingle with local officeholders from across Adams County. Don’t miss this important opportunity to tell your elected leaders that you support safe and responsible energy development in Adams County. Food and drinks will be provided!

Our annual reception is less than a week away! To RSVP Click Here or Text RSVP to 720-597-8803.

