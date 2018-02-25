Adams County – Citizen Action for Safe Energy – Invitation

| February 24, 2018

Citizen Action for Safe Energy invites you to join us for drinks and appetizers as we mix and mingle with local officeholders from across Adams County.  Don’t miss this important opportunity to tell your elected leaders that you support safe and responsible energy development in Adams County. Food and drinks will be provided!  

Our annual reception is less than a week away! To RSVP Click Here or Text RSVP to 720-597-8803.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

Colorado News, Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Adams County – Citizen Action for Safe Energy – Invitation

Citizen Action for Safe Energy invites you to join us for drinks and appetizers asRead More

Adams County — Democratic Party — Caucus

Caucus is March 6, 2018.  This year there are five Democrats going though the caucusRead More

  • Restrictions Placed on Shed Antler and Horn Collection

  • Gardner Applauds Administration’s Announcement of New North Korea Sanctions

  • Former Head of EPA speaks at Colorado State University — Feb. 28

  • ‘Information, Misinformation and Disinformation’ — CSU symposium sorts it out March 1

  • Body Found in Saguache County

  • Denver International Airport Announces New Chief of Staff

  • Gardner Issues Statement on Immigration

  • Proposed Bill Could Help Improve Insurance Coverage Options

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: