Action Day for Visibility: Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Tuesday, February 20, 2018:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Wednesday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Cold and calm overnight conditions will lead to Poor visibility on Wednesday.

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Tuesday, 2/20/2018 the highest AQI value was 50 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Good air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 2:30 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely for locations within the Denver Metro area on Tuesday. On Wednesday Moderate concentrations are expected in the Denver Metro area, as well as northward along the Front Range urban corridor into central and southern Weld County including Greeley. In these areas unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday, and in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are most likely for locations within the Denver Metro area near busy roadways, particularly between the hours of 6-10 AM on Wednesday morning. For health recommendations, please see Fine Particulate Matter above.

Visibility on Wednesday is expected to be Poor.