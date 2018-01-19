Update — Federal Heights: Man arrested in arson case

PRESS RELEASE

***Update***

The suspect, Steven Truetken, was taken to the Adams County Detention Facility overnight and is being held on multiple charges, including criminal attempt second-degree murder.

The Federal Heights Police Department obtained a search warrant for the residence located at 2033 Moselle St Federal Heights, CO. Once obtained the Adams County Bomb Unit began the process of searching the home using their robot. The robot locates, retrieves, and dismantles any suspected devices.

The search continues, however numerous improvised explosive devices (IED) or suspected IED have been located and are in the process of being recovered. At the time of this update, approximately twelve devices have been recovered and made safe, two additional suspected devices are being worked on, and additional devices have been identified and are pending retrieval and rendering safe.

The department can confirm that devices located overnight by the bomb unit have proved to be volatile. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) personnel are on scene in a support role in order to collect samples for testing at their laboratory.

The scene is stable; however, the process of retrieving and dismantling these devices can pose a threat. Although residents have been allowed to return home, access on the street is restricted. The search and collection of evidence is expected to take considerable time and residents will be provided access to their homes once today’s activity has been suspended. The home will remain secured by the Federal Heights Police Department overnight and the search of the residence will recommence in the morning.

Updates will be periodically released as information is developed.

