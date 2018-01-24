Tonight in Denver — Protesting President Trump’s Sell Out to Mining & Drilling

Countdown clock to protest President Trump’s attacks against national monuments

DENVER — Wednesday, January 24th a group of outdoor industry leaders and conservation organizations will project a countdown clock on the McNichols Civic Center in protest of President Trump’s sell-out of national monuments to mining and drilling interests.

President Trump’s recent removal of vast portions of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments was the largest ever elimination of protected areas in U.S. history. Within those proclamations are provisions that allow private companies to begin staking mining and drilling claims in the areas cut from the monuments within 60 days of their signing.

As the Outdoor Retailer show makes a new home in Colorado, we can’t forget the unprecedented attacks on public lands that forced the show to move from Utah in the first place. In less than two weeks, the extractive industry will gain privileged access to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, while Native American nations, outdoor enthusiasts, and everyday Americans could see these lands made off limits. Tonight is about raising awareness of the imminent threat not only to these two national monuments but to public lands everywhere if we don’t make our voices heard. — Lisa Pike Sheehy, VP of Environmental Activism, Patagonia

The 60-day countdown clock, which ends at 9:00 am ET on February 2, will be projected outside of the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show’s “Night Zero” welcome party. This is Denver’s debut of the $45 million Outdoor Retailer show after a public split from Salt Lake City, UT, over the state’s harmful public lands policies. This week’s show comes just seven weeks after Trump eliminated protections for more than two million acres, which is now being challenged in five separate lawsuits.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 24th 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. MST

WHERE: McNichols Civic Center building, 144 W Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80202

WHO: Patagonia, Conservation Lands Foundation, The Wilderness Society, and Center for American Progress.

