The Outdoor Retailer Show comes to Colorado — Jan. 25 to 28

On January 25 – 28, the Outdoor Retailer Show (OR Show) will host its Snow Show in Denver—an event that will generate $45 million for Colorado’s economy. The event further positions the state as a national leader in the outdoor recreation industry.

To celebrate the opening of the OR Show, the environmental community will be hosting a welcome party that’s open to the media.

Night Zero Untamed: A Welcome Party for Outdoor Retailer

Wednesday, January 24

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

McNichols Civic Center Building (144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202)

If you haven’t yet registered for this event, please contact Jace Woodrum: *protected email* ; 720-412-3772

Night Zero Untamed is a night to celebrate our public lands and environment—and the people working to protect them. The conversation on-stage begins at 8:15 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Speakers include:

-Governor John Hickenlooper

-Luis Benitez, Director of the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation

-Peter Metcalf, Founder of Black Diamond Equipment

-Len Necefer, Founder of NativesOutdoors

-Caroline Gleich, Professional Ski Mountaineer

-Eric Larsen, Professional Arctic Explorer

Background

In February 2017, the OR Show announced its intention to leave Utah as a result of the state’s extreme anti-public lands policies and stances. Colorado launched an aggressive campaign to lure the show, highlighting its commitment to public lands. The OR Show selected Colorado last July, and the state has been preparing to show off our epic public lands, our forward-thinking conservation policies, and the $28 billion contribution that outdoor recreation makes to our economy.

Colorado has a storied history of investing in and protecting national, state, and local parks, monuments, forests, and other public lands. For example:

Colorado has 24 million acres of public lands, including four national parks, eight national monuments, and 44 wilderness areas.

Colorado was the first state in the nation to establish a state holiday to celebrate public lands. The first-ever Colorado Public Lands Day was celebrated in May 2017 with more than 100 events and thousands of participants.

State legislators resoundingly defeated all eight attempts to pass land seizure bills over the last five years.

In 1992, Colorado citizens passed a ballot initiative to send some lottery revenues to fund outdoor programs in the state. “Great Outdoors Colorado” has become a model for conservation funding across the nation. State lawmakers will consider its reauthorization this legislative session.

SPREAD THE NEWS

