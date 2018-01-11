The dissolution of the White House commission — Secretary Williams’ Statement

| January 11, 2018

DENVER, CO — The following is a statement from Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams regarding President Trump’s decision today to dissolve a White House commission looking into voting processes:

The commission requested states’ public voter roll data. As we said in our July 14 letter to the commission, there are far better ways to effectively assess the accuracy of voter rolls and voter integrity than looking at publicly available data. We are always happy to work with other states, which have the authority over elections, on voter roll accuracy.

Colorado provided the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity only information that is public record and is available to all requesting parties under state law: names, addresses, year of birth, party affiliation and elections in which the voter participated. The office did not provide any confidential information, such as full dates of births, Social Security numbers or signatures.

Williams has long maintained that Colorado’s elections are safe and secure.

Our office works closely with Colorado’s 64 county clerks to ensure election integrity. We just completed the nation’s first statewide risk-limiting audit designed to catch mistakes when ballots are tabulated. The effort attracted national attention because such audits are regarded as a way of ensuring election integrity.

In disbanding the commission, Trump asked the Department of Homeland Security to look into voter fraud issues. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has worked closely with Homeland Security on election integrity issues under both the Obama and Trump administrations.

— Wayne Williams, Colorado Secretary of State

  

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

 CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

The dissolution of the White House commission — Secretary Williams’ Statement

DENVER, CO — The following is a statement from Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams regardingRead More

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet today — Big Game Regulations & more

DENVER, CO — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss a citizen petition allowingRead More

  • Colorado Rockies Dugout News — 2018 Season

  • Governor to Give Final State-of-State Speech, Tomorrow

  • Denver Metro — Action Day for Visibility — Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

  • The buzz around Denver: Broncos host to 100,000 honeybees

  • — Check out these FREE RIDES for New Year’s — Don’t Drop the Ball: DUI Patrols Begin Tomorrow

  • Developments from Cory Gardner US Senator for Colorado

  • A Look Back at the Rocky Mountain Economy 100 Years Ago

  • EPA sets Gold King Mine spill of Bonita Peak Mining District of Colorado — Priority CleanUp

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: