Strasburg Schools cancel classes Jan. 9

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

STRASBURG — All three buildings of Strasburg Schools will be closed for classes tomorrow — Tuesday, Jan. 9 — in an effort to clean the school from suspected outbreak of influenza A and nor virus.

According to Superintendent Monica Johnson, while classes are canceled, the basketball games scheduled for tomorrow evening will still be played as scheduled. The girls teams play at home against Eaton, while the boys travel north of Greeley to take on the Reds.

“The major impact is the elementary and middle school,” Johnson said. “The high school is not experiencing the numbers, but because we get those lunches from the elementary school and it’s difficult to close all buildings, we closed the district.”

The janitorial staff has been charged with thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the school before the return of students on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“There is no magic number to use when deciding to close school, but when staff are also sick and the kids are over 10 percent (absent) we need to take serious action to keep everyone safe,” Johnson added.

Johnson also said that Tri-County Health Department has been contacted for assistance in determining best plan of action.