Services for Deputy Heath Gumm

| January 30, 2018

Funeral services to honor Deputy Heath Gumm will be on Friday, February 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road. The following are some specific considerations to keep in mind in order to help us maintain a fluent and secure event.

The service starts at 11 a.m. No public entry will be permitted prior to 10:15 a.m., and that may be as late as 10:30 a.m. Seating is limited and will be first allotted to family, friends and members of law enforcement. We would encourage community members to watch any available live stream through local news stations. No public entry will be allowed into the venue after 10:45 a.m.

Once you enter the venue, please wait to be seated by an usher.

