RECALL: Zero for Him dietary supplement

The dietary supplement — Zero for Him — recalled due to possible Salmonella

Company name: Break Ventures/California Basics

Product: Zero for Him, 150 count, lot 1710-638, expiration date November 2020, light amber PETE bottle.

Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella contamination

Distribution: Nationwide via Amazon

Product Usage: Blend of all-natural psyllium husk, flax seeds, and chia seeds are formulated specifically to help men keep their bowel movements regular and clear for clean, stain-free, sleep.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout