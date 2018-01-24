RECALL: Zero for Him dietary supplement
The dietary supplement — Zero for Him — recalled due to possible Salmonella
Company name: Break Ventures/California Basics
Product: Zero for Him, 150 count, lot 1710-638, expiration date November 2020, light amber PETE bottle.
Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella contamination
Distribution: Nationwide via Amazon
Product Usage: Blend of all-natural psyllium husk, flax seeds, and chia seeds are formulated specifically to help men keep their bowel movements regular and clear for clean, stain-free, sleep.
