RECALL: Arthri-D dietary supplement

| January 24, 2018

Arthri-D dietary supplement recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

Company name: Arthri-D, LLC

Product: Arthri-D, 120 count, lot 1701-092, manufacturing date March 2017, 225 cc, white plastic HDPE bottles

Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella contamination

 

Distribution: Nationwide via mail order

UsageArthriD is a joint relief supplement formulated with glucosamine. The form of glucosamine used in this product is more efficient than those found in other supplements. It helps with the repair of damaged joints and protects them against further deterioration.

 

 

