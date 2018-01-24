RECALL: Arthri-D dietary supplement
Arthri-D dietary supplement recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
Company name: Arthri-D, LLC
Product: Arthri-D, 120 count, lot 1701-092, manufacturing date March 2017, 225 cc, white plastic HDPE bottles
Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella contamination
Distribution: Nationwide via mail order
Usage: Arthri–D is a joint relief supplement formulated with glucosamine. The form of glucosamine used in this product is more efficient than those found in other supplements. It helps with the repair of damaged joints and protects them against further deterioration.
