Public Health and Safety Advisory: Ethanol found in Marijuana

January 24, 2018 — Bronnor Corp, in coordination with The Colorado Department of Revenue (“DOR”)

and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (“CDPHE”), in the interest of public health and public safety, are issuing a health and safety advisory due to the preliminary indication of potentially unsafe levels of residual Ethanol on retail marijuana. Bronnor Corp has informed DOR’s Marijuana Enforcement Division that affected product sold was limited to marijuana contained in vaporizer pens. Further, Bronnor Corp will conduct subsequent tests in an effort to verify acceptable levels of Ethanol in the marijuana remaining in the licensee’s possession.

Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the retail store from which they were purchased for proper disposal. All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that at a minimum indicates the license number of the retail marijuana business that manufactured the retail marijuana, as well as the production batch number assigned to the marijuana.

Retail Marijuana Products Manufacturing Facility License 404R-00198

Production Batch #’s:

19946

19942

20088

19948

Mandatory residual solvent testing for the presence of Ethanol begins February 1, 2018. Therefore, screening for Ethanol by licensees is not currently required and was conducted voluntarily by Bronnor Corp. Upon notification of the detection of Ethanol exceeding acceptable limits, Bronnor Corp notified the DOR and communicated the licensee’s intention to conduct additional testing.