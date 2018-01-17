Officer Involved Shooting — PRESS RELEASE

| January 17, 2018

Adams County, CO – At 9:13p.m. on January 16th, 2018, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the Pinetree Village Apartments at 7520 Broadway on a call of a disturbance. A deputy arrived on scene and encountered the suspect.

The Deputy encountered a male party in the hallway who became aggressive. After multiple attempts to talk to the party, a fight ensued.  The deputy discharged his taser and eventually his service weapon. The suspect was transported to local hospital, where he died from his injuries.  The Deputy was later transported to the hospital due to a head injury.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team has been called in to do the investigation. The deputy will be placed on Administrative Leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Contact: Sgt. Jim Morgen

303-655-3206 (Office)

 

