Maggie Long Homicide Investigation
December 1, 2017 Case 20171386
The Park County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any individual involved in the homicide of 17-year-old Bailey resident Maggie Long.
All calls should be directed to the tip line 303-239-4243.
