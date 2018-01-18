Maggie Long Homicide Investigation

| January 18, 2018

December 1, 2017 Case 20171386

 

The Park County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any individual involved in the homicide of 17-year-old Bailey resident Maggie Long.

 

All calls should be directed to the tip line 303-239-4243.

