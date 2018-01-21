— It’s National School Choice Week

Governor Hickenlooper Proclaimed Jan. 21- 27 “Colorado School Choice Week”

—Joining Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education—

Colorado schools, communities to hold more than 550 events as part of nation’s largest-ever celebration of school choice

Denver, CO – Jan. 21-27 is officially Colorado School Choice Week, thanks to a proclamation from Governor John Hickenlooper. Gov. Hickenlooper joins dozens of other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations.

A child’s success is best achieved when their educational experience matches that of their personal learning style. As we celebrate School Choice Week, let’s keep in mind that nothing is more important to a child’s future than the educational opportunities before them. — Governor John Hickenlooper

Across Colorado, more than 550 events will raise awareness and spark conversations about the educational options parents have, or want to have, for their children during National School Choice Week, Jan. 21-27, 2018.

More than 32,000 independently planned events will take place nationwide. Events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, school fairs, and more.

Colorado parents, like parents everywhere, want choices for their kids’ education. We’re excited that Colorado will officially be part of the celebration of opportunity in education. — Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent, nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout