Guv orders flags lowered in honor of fallen deputy

DENVER — Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 — Gov. John Hickenlooper today ordered flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings immediately until sunset on the day of funeral to honor Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm.

Gumm, 32, was shot in the line of duty yesterday. He died from injuries sustained while responding to a disturbance call in Adams County. Gumm has been with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office since 2013.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting,” Hickenlooper said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed.”

“The investigation is ongoing and authorities continue to work to restore calm to the area.”

The Adams County commissioners also weighed in with the following statement:

“Like so many of our residents, we watched and prayed for a different outcome as our courageous Adams County Deputies responded to an assault call on Wednesday evening. We are devastated by the loss of Deputy Heath Gumm who was killed while protecting our Adams County community. …

“While heartbroken over the loss of Deputy Gumm, we are grateful for the immediate response and support from emergency responders, medical professionals, and area law enforcement agencies in response to this tragic incident.

“We ask that you keep the family of Deputy Gumm, our Sheriff’s Department personnel, and all law enforcement officers in your thoughts and prayers.”

The commissioners also asked for donations to the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation. The foundation will provide assistance in the planning of Gumm’s memorial service. The Colorado Police Officers Foundation has also set up a donation page for the deputy’s family.