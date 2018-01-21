Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered in honor of Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin

| January 21, 2018

DENVER  — Gov. John Hickenlooper today ordered flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in honor of Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin.  

Golin, 34, died in the line of duty on Jan. 1, 2018, of injuries sustained from small arms fire while on dismounted patrol in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

Golin was assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

He is survived by his parents and daughter.
  

