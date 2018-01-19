Gardner Discusses Keeping the Government Open and More
ICYMI: Gardner on Bipartisan Immigration Proposal, Funding CHIP, and Keeping the Government Open
Gardner: “This is the longest-term funding reauthorization that women’s and children’s healthcare has ever received”
Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today joined CBS This Morning to discuss his bipartisan immigration proposal, keeping the government open, and fully funding CHIP for six years:
The continuing resolution that passed the House reauthorizes CHIP funding for six years, the longest extension of CHIP since it was created. CHIP funding was set to run out for many states last month but Congress passed a short term three-month extension. Passing this government spending bill finally provides CHIP the funding and certainty that Senator Gardner has been fighting for in Congress.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Gardner Discusses Keeping the Government Open and More
ICYMI: Gardner on Bipartisan Immigration Proposal, Funding CHIP, and Keeping the Government Open Gardner: “ThisRead More
AMAZON ANNOUNCES LOCATIONS FOR ITS SECONDARY HEADQUARTERS
DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper gave the following statement on Amazon releasing the list of 20Read More