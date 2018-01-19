Gardner Discusses Keeping the Government Open and More

| January 19, 2018

ICYMI: Gardner on Bipartisan Immigration Proposal, Funding CHIP, and Keeping the Government Open

Gardner: “This is the longest-term funding reauthorization that women’s and children’s healthcare has ever received”

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today joined CBS This Morning to discuss his bipartisan immigration proposal, keeping the government open, and fully funding CHIP for six years:

The continuing resolution that passed the House reauthorizes CHIP funding for six years, the longest extension of CHIP since it was created. CHIP funding was set to run out for many states last month but Congress passed a short term three-month extension. Passing this government spending bill finally provides CHIP the funding and certainty that Senator Gardner has been fighting for in Congress.

