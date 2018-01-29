Funeral Details for Deputy Heath Gumm
Adams County — The funeral service for Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Heath Gumm has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road, in Lafayette.
Additional details regarding events surrounding the service will be released as they are available.
###
