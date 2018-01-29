Funeral Details for Deputy Heath Gumm

| January 29, 2018

 

Adams County — The funeral service for Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Heath Gumm has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W. South Boulder Road, in Lafayette.

Additional details regarding events surrounding the service will be released as they are available.

###

