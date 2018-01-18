Federal Heights: Man arrested in arson case

On January 17, 2018, at about 4:10PM the Federal Heights Police Department received a call in reference to a possible disturbance. As officer responded additional, information was received that indicated that someone might have poured gasoline on one home and set it afire. Fire units and police responded and found a least one and possibly two homes were on fire. A male subject was identified as possibly involved. He was taken into custody and freely advised officers that he had started the fire and of the potential for homemade bombs in and around his home.

The subject, identified as Steven Richard Truetken, date of birth: 010162, told investigators that he had planned this event for some time, that he intentionally introduced gasoline into and around the home of his neighbor, and ignites the gasoline knowing that at least one person was in the home. He then set his own home ablaze. He further added that he had run a hose from his water heater gas line into the home and planned to fill it with natural gas in order to destroy his home, but failed to activate the valve. Mr. Truetken did provide investigators with his motivation and work is being done to verify his statements. Adams County Bomb Squad is evaluating the scene for safety and to verify Mr. Truetken’s claims. Residents will be able to return as soon as the area is considered safe.