FEBRUARY AT THE DENVER ART MUSEUM

Feb. 11, Opening — Degas: A Passion for Perfection will showcase more than 100 works by prolific French artist Edgar Degas, dating from 1855 to 1906. The paintings, drawings, pastels, etchings, monotypes and sculptures in bronze—including well-known masterpieces—will focus on the most prominent and recurring themes throughout Degas’ career. These include his interest in learning from both the art of the past and that of his contemporaries, a lifelong fascination with the nude, a passion for horses and his strong interest in opera and dance.

The DAM is the sole American venue for this exhibition. Visitors will see his transformation from a portraitist and painter of historical subjects to one interested in the contemporary life of late 19th-century Paris. By experimenting constantly throughout his career Degas developed techniques that allowed him to capture modern subject matter through sharp and precise lighting, such as café concerts, street scenes with new electric lamps, sporting events and theatrical settings. Additional works on view by J.A.D. Ingres, Eugène Delacroix and Paul Cézanne will add depth to the exhibition’s narrative.

An accompanying book will be available in The Shop and online. A dated and timed special exhibition ticket, which includes an audio guide (for kids and adults) and general admission is required for Degas: A Passion for Perfection.

Feb. 2, 4–5 p.m. — Conversation with Curator: Degas’ Escape: Affirming While Obliterating As an Artist

Edgar Degas’ works defy categorization. Neither a Realist nor an Impressionist, but a hybrid of sorts, he worked in a vast array of media. Gates Family Foundation Curator Timothy J. Standring’s narrative of this artist is based on his current research and spiced with intriguing anecdotes. Included in general admission; however, seating is limited and on a first-come basis.

Feb. 17, 7–11 p.m. — CultureHaus: Art of the Figure

CultureHaus’ annual fundraiser will celebrate Degas: A Passion for Perfection. Get an early look while enjoying drinks, dancing, art grabs and much more. Tickets are $80 for CultureHaus members, $95 for nonmembers. For more information, contact *protected email* or 719-233-1087. Presented by CultureHaus, a DAM support group.

April 14, 21 & May 12, 19, 2:30–4 p.m. — Degas: An Artistic Journey (registration now open)

Delve into the world of Edgar Degas in this four-part spring course that will explore the influences, evolution and independence of the iconic artist. Participants will learn about his complex approach to contemporary themes, his masterful experimentation across mediums and techniques and the strong dualities of his personality and style of working. $75 members/$85 nonmembers for full four-session course. Single session tickets will go on sale April 2, pending availability. Sessions take place in Sharp Auditorium; tickets to exhibition sold separately.

CLOSING SOON

Then, Now, Next: Evolution of an Architectural Icon

Through Feb. 25, 2018

As the museum embarks on the North Building renovation project, Then, Now, Next: Evolution of an Architectural Iconexamines the history and future of the renowned modernist building. The exhibition includes historical photos, original architectural sketches, building models and project renderings, showcasing architect Gio Ponti’s original vision for the building. Then, Now, Next also outlines the guiding principles for the renovation project now underway: Responsibly managing and caring for buildings and collections, offering a superior visitor experience, unifying the campus and inviting the whole community to enjoy the museum and its programs. Included in general admission, which is free for youth 18 and younger.

EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY

Through April 1, 2018 — Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion

Linking Asia features approximately 150 sculptures, ceramics, textiles, scrolls and other multi-dimensional works from 20 countries spanning more than 2,500 years. Linking Asia will dive deeper into the exchange of ideas, beliefs and techniques along the Silk Road trade routes, which profoundly affected the development of Asian art. The presentation explores themes such as artistic inspiration and cross-cultural hybridization of styles, trade by land and sea, ink art trends in East Asia and religious links before the 20th century. Guided tours are available daily at 2 p.m. Included in general admission, which is free for youth 18 and younger.

Through May 19, 2019 — Stampede: Animals in Art

Stampede: Animals in Art brings together more than 300 objects from the DAM’s collection, demonstrating how animals have captivated artists throughout history. Stampede creates an opportunity for visitors to discover and consider the role animals play through themes such as personal connections with animals, how animal materials have been used in art, how animals are used to tell stories or represent political ideas and how artists use animals in imaginative ways. The expansive display also includes an interactive space where visitors can learn about the creative process behind the Never Alone video game created by Native North Alaskan storytellers. Guided tours are available daily at 1 p.m.; a tour in Spanish is offered on Free First Saturday at 1 p.m. Included in general admission, which is free for youth 18 and younger every day and free for everyone on Free First Saturday.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Feb. 7–14 — Hearts for Art 2018

Once again the DAM is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Hearts for Art! During the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, you’re invited to show your love for a work of art by placing a paper heart on the floor in front of your artwork crush.

Step 1: Pick up a single heart and hold it close until you’re ready…

Step 2: Fall in love with a piece of art and make it official by placing your heart ON THE FLOOR in front of the piece you love.

Step 3: Snap a photo of your heart placed next to your artwork crush, and post it to your favorite social media site, tagged with #denverartmuseum and #heartsforart.

Please note: Not everything at the DAM is in the mood for love. Hearts and photography (without flash) are permitted in all DAM galleries except Degas: A Passion for Perfection and works marked with a No Photography sign. Ask your friendly gallery host if you are unsure.

Feb. 24, 8:30–10 a.m. — Low Sensory Morning

At the DAM, we embrace the unique qualities of all who walk through our doors, and appreciate that many visitors need to explore the museum in different ways. For those who prefer a quiet, less sensory-stimulating environment we offer our Low Sensory Morning events during which loud gallery sounds are turned down and attendance is limited. Tours, hands-on activities and artmaking projects are available for individuals and families to enjoy. In February, we’ll explore the many animals found in Stampede: Animals in Art. Included in general admission, but space is limited. Reservations open Jan. 24. Contact *protected email* or 720-913-0074 with any questions or for ticketing assistance.

ADULT PROGRAMS AND LECTURES

Feb. 9, 6–7 p.m. — Meditation in the Museum — new program!

Unwind with a mindfulness meditation session in the galleries led by our partners from the Kadampa Meditation Center. Whether you are a first-timer to meditation or enjoy a regular practice, all are welcome to join in on this “happiness hour” of relaxation, reflection and calm. Meet on level 1 in the exhibition Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion. Included in general admission; free for members.

Feb. 20, 1 p.m. — Mindful Looking

This month, plumb the depths of Xiaohang Wu’s Blue Fishwith teaching specialist Molly Medakovich alongside Kadam Lucy James (Kadampa Meditation Center), who will lead our first look at the painting with a mindfulness meditation practice. Join us on the third Tuesday of each month for Mindful Looking as we slow down and savor a single work of art. Included in general admission; free for members.

Feb. 18, 1:30-2:30 p.m. — Jose Francisco Xavier de Salazar y Mendoza, Spanish Colonial Painter in Louisiana, 1782-1802 (doors open at 1 p.m.)

During Louisiana’s Spanish Colonial period a singular artist’s name emerges: Jose Francisco Xavier de Salazar y Mendoza. After immigrating from Spain to New Orleans in 1782, he spent 20 years creating a visual record of the city’s leading citizens, military and political figures in a style frequently compared to Francisco Goya. Judith Bonner, curator of art at The Historic New Orleans Collection, will discuss how Salazar’s paintings provide a unique historic glimpse into life in a difficult colony. Free for Alianza members and students with ID; $5 DAM members; $10 others. Tickets available at the door.

Feb. 23, 6–10 p.m. — Untitled: The Narrators

Gather round and listen to The Narrators as this group of storytelling superstars writeup a lineup of legends and laughs in our second installment of artist-led Untitled Final Fridays. Produced with local creatives, Untitled Final Fridays is the museum’s monthly late night program featuring workshops, performances and tours with a twist. Experience the museum in an entirely different way—every time. College students with valid ID receive 2-for-1 admission to Untitled Final Fridays.

Feb. 24, 2–3 p.m. — Insight series — Spotlight on Conservation: Treating a Rare Map — new program!

Peek behind the scenes at Insight, a new series of dynamic conversations that will offer a glimpse into unexpected adventures, creative problem solving and what it takes to make things tick at the museum. Explore how museum exhibitions come together, hear about a day in the life of our director, learn the ins and outs of conservation projects, discover how artworks make their way into the collection and more. The inaugural conversation will focus on a rare map of China and Asia that has undergone treatment by the DAM’s conservation team. Director of Conservation Sarah Melching will discuss the map’s materials, including colorants, as well as aspects of its conservation treatment and display. Map owner Wesley Brown will share his experience acquiring the map and talk about his interest in Chinese mapping and world maps. Tickets for the four-session series are $18 for members, $30 for nonmembers. Single session tickets go on sale Feb. 17, pending availability: $5 for members, $8 for nonmembers.

Feb. 9 & 10, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. — Tactile Tables: Linking Asia

Travel the Silk Road and explore a Chinese ceramic horse and silk scroll painting like pieces from the Linking Asia exhibition. Facilitated by specially trained docents, Tactile Tables are open to all visitors who desire a multisensory, hands-on experience with art, including those visitors who are blind or have low vision. Tactile Tables are offered on the second Friday and Saturday of every other month (Feb., April, June, Aug., Oct., Dec.). Included in general admission, which is free for youth 18 and younger.

FAMILY FUN

Feb. 3, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. — Free First Saturday

On the first Saturday of every month, enjoy the museum’s art collections and non-ticketed exhibitions without spending a dime! Check out some of the DAM’s many family-friendly activities and enjoy bilingual fun with a free Spanish language tour of Stampede: Animals in Art at 1 p.m., Create-n-Takes and the storytelling program Cuentos del Arte at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Free general admission tickets are available onsite starting at 10 a.m. Free First Saturday is made possible by Your 6 Hometown Toyota Stores and the citizens who support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). #ThanksSCFD #GraciasSCFD

Feb. 11, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. — Foxy and Shmoxy: Art Detectives

Two smart and hilarious foxes are ready to solve art mysteries in the galleries. Bring the whole family to help Foxy and Shmoxy sniff out clues and unseen treasures in the museum. To find the foxes, pick up a letter from the Fox Box on level 1 and follow the riddles into the galleries. Included in general admission; kids 18 and younger free. No reservations required.

Feb. 14, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. — Create Playdate

Drop in with your little ones, aged 3 to 5, on the second Wednesday of the month. Meet up with other tots and their grownups for story time, artmaking and more! Included in general admission; kids 18 and younger free. No reservations required.

ARTISTS ONSITE

Through May 19, 2019 — 3-D Studio and Weekend Artist Demonstrations

Explore the expansive and varied realm of 3-D art in the 3-D Studio. Build an abstract sculpture at our Purely Paper activity, draw inspiration from Stampede to create your own animal at Wound in Wire or work together with family and friends to contribute to a collaborative sculpture designed by artist Pam Fortner.

Every weekend you can see an artist work on 3-D art, from sculpture, to 3-D printing, to drawings that turn 3-D right before your eyes! Included in general admission; kids 18 and younger free. No reservations required.

Weekend Artist Demonstrations in February – Saturdays & Sundays, noon–3 p.m.

February 3-4: Rudi Monterroso, Metal Sculpture

February 10-11: Ann Cunningham, Multi-sensory Tactile Art

February 17-18: Ajean Ryan, Dimensional Drawings

February 24-25: Jesse Mathes, Weaving Metal

NORTH BUILDING RENOVATION PROJECT

Moving into 2018, all outdoor artworks on the site have been removed and safely stored. Following a successful groundbreaking event on Jan. 10, construction is getting under way. To expand access during the renovations, the Hamilton Building is open seven days a week for visitors to enjoy DAM exhibitions, programming and hands-on creativity. For ongoing information and images relating to the North Building renovation, please visit denverartmuseum.org/north.

