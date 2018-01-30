Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Tuesday, January 30, 2018:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Wednesday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Limited atmospheric mixing will lead to Poor visibility on Wednesday.

At 2PM (MST), Tuesday, 1/30/2018 the highest AQI value was 60 for Particulate less than 10 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 2:20 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely for locations in the Denver Metro area as well as northward along the Front Range urban corridor into southern Weld County, including Greeley. In these areas unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide will be most likely for locations within the Denver metro area near busy roadways; particularly before 9 PM on Tuesday, and again between the hours of 6-10 AM on Wednesday morning. For health recommendations, please see Fine Particulate Matter above.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Wednesday.