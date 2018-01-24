Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Wednesday, January 24, 2018:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Thursday, January 25, 2018. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Thursday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Building fine particulate levels combined with limited atmospheric mixing will result in Moderate to Poor visibility on Thursday.

At 2PM (MST), Wednesday, 1/24/2018 the highest AQI value was 44 for Ozone which indicates Good air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 2:00 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter are possible anywhere in the northern Front Range region. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Wednesday and Thursday in the northern Front Range region, including Denver, Boulder, Ft. Collins and Greeley.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide will mainly be confined to locations within the Denver metro area, primarily near busy roadways. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged exertion between 6-10 am and 5-9 pm on Wednesday and Thursday in these areas.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Thursday.