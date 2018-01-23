Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Tuesday, January 23, 2018:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Wednesday, January 24, 2018. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Wednesday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Limited atmospheric mixing on Wednesday will result in Moderate to Poor visibility.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2 PM (MST), Tuesday, 1/23/2018 the highest AQI value was 44 for Ozone which indicates Good air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, January 23, 2018, 2:00 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulate matter are possible anywhere in the northern Front Range region on Wednesday. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Wednesday in the northern Front Range region, including Denver, Boulder, Ft. Collins and Greeley.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide will mainly be confined to locations within the Denver metro area, primarily near busy roadways. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged exertion between 6-10 am and 5-9 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday in these areas.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Wednesday.