Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Monday, January 15, 2018:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Tuesday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Light upslope winds will allow visibility to become Poor on Tuesday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Monday, 1/15/2018 the highest AQI value was 39 for Ozone which indicates Good air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Monday, January 14, 2018, 2:30 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday, and in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday. Moderate conditions are most likely within the Denver Metro Area. Unusually sensitive people, should consider reducing prolong or heavy exertion in these areas on Tuesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Monday and Tuesday.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Tuesday.