COLORADO ROCKIES ANNOUNCE NON-ROSTER PLAYERS FOR 2018 SPRING TRAINING

| January 29, 2018

17 players receive non-roster invitations

 DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today the club’s non-roster invitations to 2018 Major League Spring Training. Below is the current list of 17 players, by position.

Of the 17 total non-roster invites, infielder Shawn O’Malley and right-handed pitcher Brooks Pounders are the only two players to play for a different organization in 2017. O’Malley, who signed a Minor League contract with Colorado on Dec. 15, appeared in 33 Minor League games in the Seattle organization in 2017 and has appeared in 124 Major League games over parts of three seasons with Seattle (2015-16) and Los Angeles-AL (2014). Pounders, 27, signed a Minor League contract with Colorado on Dec. 5. He has made 24 career Major League relief appearances between Los Angeles-AL (2017) and Kansas City (2016).

Of the 15 players in the Rockies organization in 2017, 10 players were originally drafted by Colorado, two players were signed to Minor League contracts (Castro, Vazquez), two players were acquired via trade (Farris, House) and one was claimed in the Minor League phase of the 2016 Rule 5 draft (Bemboom). Seven players (Broyles, Hampson, Hilliard, House, Lambert, Mundell and Rodgers) will be attending their first Major League Spring Training.

LH Pitchers (2) RH Pitchers (6) Catchers (3) Outfielders (1) Infielders (5)
Harrison Musgrave Shane Broyles Anthony Bemboom Sam Hilliard Daniel Castro
Jerry Vasto Ryan Castellani Dom Nuñez   Garrett Hampson
  James Farris Jan Vázquez   Brian Mundell
  Austin House     Shawn O’Malley
  Peter Lambert     Brendan Rodgers
  Brooks Pounders      

 

Rodgers (1), Lambert (5), Castellani (6) and Hampson (8) are all ranked on Baseball America’s 2018 Colorado Rockies Top-10 Prospects list.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout Feb. 14, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Feb. 19.

  

