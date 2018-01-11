Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet today — Big Game Regulations & more

| January 11, 2018

DENVER, CO — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss a citizen petition allowing the launching of paragliders from Smelter Mountain in the Bodo State Wildlife Area, a citizen petition on a new type of wildlife educators license, adding hand-operated foldable plastic boats to the list of exempted vessels that can be hand-launched without a boat inspection, implementing an antler and horn collection closure on public lands west of I-25 from January 1 through April 30 annually, and CPW’s new purchasing system at its January meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 11 and adjourn at 5 p.m. at 6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216.  

Additional items include:

  • Annual review of big game regulations (including annual changes to season dates, limited license areas, quotas and manner of take provisions for bighorn sheep and mountain goat)
  • Lake Licenses and related regulations
  • Annual review of small game regulations
  • Annual review of wildlife properties controlled by the Division of Parks and Wildlife, including State Trust Lands leased by the Division
  • Herd Management Plan Process

complete agenda for this meeting can be found on the CPW website, http://cpw.state.co.us.

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.

The next commission meeting will take place February 7 and 8 in Denver.

  

