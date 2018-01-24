— Charging Colorado’s Electric Vehicle is Full Steam Ahead

Gov. Hickenlooper announces details of the Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan

January 24, 2018

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper, along with leaders from several state agencies, announced details of the Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan. The plan’s goal is to electrify Colorado’s transportation corridors and support economic development and tourism across the state while reducing harmful air pollution, delivering on a directive set forth in the July 2017 Executive Order, “Supporting Colorado’s Clean Energy Transition.”

“The Colorado EV Plan serves as a roadmap to build out a fast-charging network, giving Coloradans the ability to travel anywhere in the state in an EV,” said Governor John Hickenlooper. “The plan includes a set of goals and strategies that ensure Colorado continues leading in adoption of EVs and leverages the economic development and tourism benefits.”

The plan was developed in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office (CEO), Regional Air Quality Council (RAQC), Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The agencies and council undertook an extensive stakeholder engagement process with utilities, government entities, non-governmental organizations, and industry representatives.

The plan details a series of actions supporting EV infrastructure along Colorado’s corridors. It also lays out goals to accelerate adoption of EVs and ensure Colorado remains a leader in the EV market.

Colorado EV Plan Five Key Action Areas:

Create strategies and partnerships to build out EV fast-charging corridors. Coordinate with Regional Electric Vehicle West memorandum of understanding states on Intermountain electric corridor. Develop strategic partnerships with utilities, local governments, and other stakeholders. Update signage and wayfinding requirements to include EV fast-charging. Ensure economic and tourism benefits and increase access for all Coloradans.

In October 2017, the governors of eight Western states signed the Regional Electric Vehicle West memorandum of understanding (REV West MOU). The REV West MOU created a framework for collaboration in developing an Intermountain West Electric Corridor. Interstates 70, 76 and 25 are included under Colorado’s commitment to the REV West Plan.

The Colorado Electric Vehicle Plan will be updated on an annual basis to ensure Colorado remains responsive to a rapidly-changing market.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout