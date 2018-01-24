CAN YOU IDENTIFY ME?

On 01-11-18 at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 15 year old Chatfield High School student was crossing West Chatfield Avenue, just south of Ken Caryl Avenue in Littleton, Colorado. The student was in a marked crosswalk and was hit by a northbound blue/grayish Toyota Prius. The Prius fled the scene and witnesses were only able to gather a limited description. The student sustained serious injuries and was transported to Littleton Hospital.

The Colorado State Patrol is looking for anyone who may have seen the crash or the vehicle that fled the scene. The vehicle should have damage to the front and the windshield.

Anyone who may have information on this hit and run should contact the State Patrol by calling 303-239-4501 and referencing case #1A180130.

Stock image of a Toyota Prius (not actual vehicle or color).



Date of Incident: 01-11-18

Case Report Number: 1A180130





