CAN YOU IDENTIFY ME?

| January 24, 2018

On 01-11-18 at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 15 year old Chatfield High School student was crossing West Chatfield Avenue, just south of Ken Caryl Avenue in Littleton, Colorado. The student was in a marked crosswalk and was hit by a northbound blue/grayish Toyota Prius. The Prius fled the scene and witnesses were only able to gather a limited description. The student sustained serious injuries and was transported to Littleton Hospital.

The Colorado State Patrol is looking for anyone who may have seen the crash or the vehicle that fled the scene. The vehicle should have damage to the front and the windshield.

Anyone who may have information on this hit and run should contact the State Patrol by calling 303-239-4501 and referencing case #1A180130.

Stock image of a Toyota Prius (not actual vehicle or color).

Date of Incident: 01-11-18
Case Report Number: 1A180130

 
 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

The Outdoor Retailer Show comes to Colorado — Jan. 25 to 28 —

On January 25 – 28, the Outdoor Retailer Show (OR Show) will host its SnowRead More

Judicial Dept seeking public input on Probate Administration

Proposed changes to Public Administrator practices opens to public’s input DENVER – The Colorado JudicialRead More

  • CAN YOU IDENTIFY ME?

  • Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

  • RECALL: Arthri-D dietary supplement

  • Tonight in Denver — Protesting President Trump’s Sell Out to Mining & Drilling —

  • RECALL: Zero for Him dietary supplement

  • Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

  • Adams County Fire Rescue Announces Promotion Ceremony

  • — It’s National School Choice Week —

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: