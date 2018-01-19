AMAZON ANNOUNCES LOCATIONS FOR ITS SECONDARY HEADQUARTERS

| January 19, 2018

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper gave the following statement on Amazon releasing the list of 20 finalists for its second headquarters.

It’s great to be on Amazon’s list of finalists as they consider the location of their second headquarters. Colorado is one of the most business-friendly states in America and we believe the Denver region would be a great choice for Amazon. — Governor John Hickenlooper

 

