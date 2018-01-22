Adams County Fire Rescue Announces Promotion Ceremony

| January 22, 2018

ADAMS COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

Honors Their Own

DENVER — To honor countless hours of study and preparation and months and years of sacrifice, the Adams County Fire Rescue and the Board of Directors will be honoring four firefighters who have been recently promoted in rank at a Promotion Ceremony, Wednesday Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room inside Fire Station 12, located at 3365 W. 65th Ave. Additionally, five new firefighters and one civilian employee will be recognized for their recent hiring.

The ceremony will follow the monthly Board of Directors meeting, scheduled at 6 p.m. The Board of Directors meeting is open to the public.

The promoted firefighters being honored will receive their new rank insignia and their new rank badge, to be pinned by a designated loved one. After the ceremony, the honorees will renew their Firefighter’s Oath. 

  

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Adams County Fire Rescue Announces Promotion Ceremony

ADAMS COUNTY FIRE RESCUE Honors Their Own DENVER — To honor countless hours of studyRead More

— It’s National School Choice Week —

Governor Hickenlooper Proclaimed Jan. 21- 27 “Colorado School Choice Week” —Joining Leaders Nationwide in CelebratingRead More

  • What to Watch on TV…

  • Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered in honor of Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin

  • Gardner Discusses Keeping the Government Open and More

  • AMAZON ANNOUNCES LOCATIONS FOR ITS SECONDARY HEADQUARTERS

  • Maggie Long Homicide Investigation

  • Action Day for Visibility

  • Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

  • The dissolution of the White House commission — Secretary Williams’ Statement

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: