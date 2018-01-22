Adams County Fire Rescue Announces Promotion Ceremony

ADAMS COUNTY FIRE RESCUE

Honors Their Own

DENVER — To honor countless hours of study and preparation and months and years of sacrifice, the Adams County Fire Rescue and the Board of Directors will be honoring four firefighters who have been recently promoted in rank at a Promotion Ceremony, Wednesday Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room inside Fire Station 12, located at 3365 W. 65th Ave. Additionally, five new firefighters and one civilian employee will be recognized for their recent hiring.

The ceremony will follow the monthly Board of Directors meeting, scheduled at 6 p.m. The Board of Directors meeting is open to the public.

The promoted firefighters being honored will receive their new rank insignia and their new rank badge, to be pinned by a designated loved one. After the ceremony, the honorees will renew their Firefighter’s Oath.

