This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Wednesday, January 17, 2018:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Thursday, January 18, 2018. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Thursday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Cold and stagnant overnight conditions, along with light winds, will lead to Poor visibility on Thursday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one.

If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 3PM (MST), Wednesday, 1/17/2018 the highest AQI value was 115 for Particulate less than 10 micrometers which indicates Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups air quality. Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.



Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST: Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 3:00 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate conditions are most likely for locations in the Denver Metro Area as well as northward along the Front Range urban corridor into southern Weld County including Greeley. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolong or heavy exertion in these areas on Wednesday and Thursday. Concentrations of fine particulates in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are currently present at Chatfield State Park. This is due to very localized production of particulate matter from overnight construction and roadwork in the immediate vicinity of this monitoring site. While concentrations of fine particulates are expected to improve during daytime hours, lingering health impacts due to overnight exposure may persist. In the extreme southwestern portions of the Denver Metro area and in the immediate vicinity of Chatfield State Park, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion on Wednesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are most likely for locations within the Denver Metro area near busy roadways, particularly between the hours of 5-9 PM on Wednesday evening, and again between 6-10 AM on Thursday morning. For health recommendations, please see Fine Particulate Matter above.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Thursday.