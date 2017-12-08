Tancredo’s 3rd try for Colorado Governor 2018 — Tour

| December 8, 2017

Meet & Greet the Republican Candidate

When: Monday, December 11th, 2017, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 180, 595 E. Railroad Ave., Keenesburg, CO 80643

Free to attend — coffee and cookies available

 

