January 2018 at Denver Art Museum: A creative new year, last days for Her Paris and Other Returns

Make it a creative new year at the Denver Art Museum in January

The museum will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. There’s always plenty for families to do at the DAM. Through Jan. 7 during Winter Break enjoy performances of the family-friendly play Art Emergency: Stampede Edition at 11 a.m. weekdays (except Dec. 25, Jan. 1 and 4), Create-n-Takes, and explore animal-themed artmaking activities in the DAM’s newest family space, A Walk in the Woods. And don’t forget to visit the 3-D Studio, with hands-on fun available whenever the museum is open and weekend demonstrations by local artists and creatives from noon-3 p.m.

Adults are invited to get creative, too. The 2018 Untitled season kicks off Jan. 26 with an evening of offbeat fun guest-curated by composer Nathan Hall and dancer Laura Ann Samuelson. The three-part course, Fiber Art in the Museum with Steven Frost , will introduce participants to working with fabric, yarn and thread in a contemporary art practice. Our monthly drop-in drawing and drop-in writing programs continue, as well as Mindful Looking, a chance to slow down and savor a single work of art. On Jan. 16, get to know Deborah Butterfield’s whimsical horse sculptures Willy, Argus and Lucky.

How can art help us discuss contemporary social issues? On Jan. 12 at a new program, Exchange, explore the theme of free speech with comic Janae Burris, poet Jen Harris, Sarah Magnatta from the University of Denver and Jim Walsh, founder of the Romero Theater Troupe, using the exhibition Eyes On: Xiaoze Xie as a starting point.

Other upcoming lectures and events include a full-day symposium titled Beyond America’s Heartland: Regionalism and the Art of the American West (Jan. 4), Conversation with a Curator: Eyes On: Xiaoze Xie (Jan. 5), and Animate Architecture in the Yucatán Peninsula (Jan. 18). London-born and New York-based Shantell Martin—whose largest artwork to date is currently covering the sidewalks of a downtown Denver plaza—is the first speaker in the Logan Lectures Spring 2018—Artists on Art: From Any Angle series on Jan. 17.

Time is running out to see Her Paris: Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism, on view through Jan. 15, 2018. Debuting nationally in Denver, this special ticketed exhibition features more than 80 paintings by 37 women artists from across Europe and America, who migrated to this epicenter of art to further their careers. They range from well-known artists such as Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt and Rosa Bonheur, to painters who are lesser-known in the United States, including Anna Ancher and Paula Modersohn-Becker. Advance ticket purchase recommended; tickets for youth 6-18 are only $5 and children five and younger are free.

Other exhibitions on view include the multi-departmental exhibition Stampede: Animals in Art, Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion, Ganesha: The Playful Protector, Past the Tangled Present and Eyes On: Xiaoze Xie. Daily exhibition tours are offered of Stampede at 1 p.m. and Linking Asia at 2 p.m.

The Hamilton Building is now open seven days a week, and the North Building is closed for renovations.

