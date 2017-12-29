Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Friday, December 29, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Saturday, December 30, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Saturday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Light winds and stagnant conditions will lead to Poor visibility on Saturday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Friday, 12/29/2017 the highest AQI value was 54 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, December 29, 2017, 2:20 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely in the Denver Metro Area and northward along the Colorado Front Range urban corridor into southern Weld County including Greeley. In these areas unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Friday and Saturday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday, and in the Good category on Saturday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are most likely for locations within the Denver Metro area near busy roadways, particularly between the hours of 6-10 AM and again between 5-9 PM. In these areas unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion on Friday.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Saturday.