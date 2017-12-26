Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Tuesday, December 26, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Wednesday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Cold, stagnant overnight conditions will lead to Poor visibility on Wednesday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Tuesday, 12/26/2017 the highest AQI value was 62 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 2:15 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely in the Denver Metro Area on Tuesday, expanding into Southern Weld County including Greeley on Wednesday. In these areas unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are most likely for locations within the Denver Metro area near busy roadways, particularly between the hours of 6-10 MA, and again between 5-9 PM. In these areas unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion on Wednesday.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Wednesday.