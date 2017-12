Colorado State Capitol Annex Building to be closed remainder of December 6

December 6, 2017 – Denver, Colo. The Colorado State Capitol Annex building, located at 1375 Sherman St. in Denver, will be closed for the remainder of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 6, due to a mechanical issue. This building houses the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The building is expected to re-open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. All other Department of Revenue locations remain open.