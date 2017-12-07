Colorado State Capitol Annex Building to be closed  December 7 and 8

December 6, 2017 – Denver, Colo. The Colorado State Capitol Annex building, located at 1375 Sherman St. in Denver, will be closed on Thursday, December 7, and Friday, December 8, 2017 due to a small fire in the housing of one of the building’s primary HVAC units. This building houses the Colorado Department of Revenue.

During this time, customers can call the Tax call center at 303-238-7378 for assistance.

The building is expected to re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 11. All other Department of Revenue locations remain open.