Colorado Sends Multi-Mission Aircraft to Assist California with Wildfires

LAKEWOOD — The Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) has sent one of its two Multi-Mission Aircraft’s (MMA) to assist with the wildfire situation in California. The second Multi-Mission Aircraft will remain in Colorado.

The national structure for combating wildland fires is a cooperative, interagency system involving local, state, and federal agencies.

When Colorado needs help to fight wildfires in our state, we rely on other states to send resources. It is our duty to help those who have helped us. The destructive wildfires have prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people and burned many homes in California. Colorado fire agencies have answered the call, we are honored to assist our partners during this time. — said DFPC Director Mike Morgan

The MMA left at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 and will report to Ventura County. The MMA’s mission is primarily detection in addition to providing near real-time information to ground forces during initial attack on the wildfire.

The Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) program is comprised of two Pilatus PC-12 airplanes outfitted with state-of-the-art infrared (IR) and color sensors operated by DFPC personnel.

