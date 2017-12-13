COLORADO ROCKIES SIGN TWO-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CATCHER
The Colorado Rockies announced that they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free-agent catcher Chris Iannetta.
- Iannetta, 34, will be making his second stint as a member of the Colorado Rockies, having played parts of six seasons for Colorado from 2006-11. He was originally selected by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2004 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of North Carolina and made his Major League debut for the Rockies on August 27, 2006 vs. San Diego.
- The Providence, R.I., native signed a one-year contract with Arizona on January 13 and batted .254 (69-for-272) with 38 runs, 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 43 RBI, 37 walks and 87 strikeouts in 89 games with 70 starts this past season with a 19.4 caught stealing percentage (25 SB, 6 CS). He played in two games in the 2017 National League Division Series vs. Los Angeles-NL.
- Over parts of 12 seasons with Colorado, Los Angeles-AL, Seattle and Arizona, has batted .231 (721-for-3,120) with 393 runs, 158 doubles, 10 triples, 124 home runs, 445 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 508 walks and 883 strikeouts. He has a career 20.6 caught stealing percentage (540 SB, 140 CS). Among all catchers since 2006, ranks seventh in home runs, 10th in RBI, third in walks and fifth in on-base percentage (.347).
- In his first stint with the Rockies, played 458 games and batted .235 (336-for-1,429) with 196 runs scored, 72 doubles, nine triples, 63 home runs, 236 RBI, seven stolen bases, 241 walks and 379 strikeouts with a 21.1 caught stealing percentage (247 SB, 66 CS). On Nov. 30, 2011, he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood.
The Rockies currently have 38 players on their 40-man roster.
