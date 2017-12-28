— Check out these FREE RIDES for New Year’s — Don’t Drop the Ball: DUI Patrols Begin Tomorrow

STATEWIDE — For many, the new year marks a time for self-improvement, reflection and growth. For those who decide to drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, it could mean jail time, steep fines and other penalties. From Dec. 29 to Jan. 2, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies will increase DUI enforcement to keep our roadways safe from impaired drivers during New Year’s weekend celebrations.

The heightened enforcement is part of The Heat Is On campaign and could include checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Last year, 106 agencies arrested 279 impaired drivers during the 5-day enforcement period.

More than one-third of all traffic fatalities this year involved an impaired driver. It takes one person’s bad decision to change many lives forever. Plan a sober ride before you start celebrating. — Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT

So far, there have been 226 impairment-related traffic fatalities on Colorado roads in 2017, exceeding last year’s total of 191 impairment-involved deaths.

New Year’s Party Ideas & Tips

Have plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages available

Stop serving alcohol at least an hour before the end of the party

Use smaller serving cups to keep alcoholic beverages to the appropriate size

Plan activities and games that do not involve alcohol to reduce consumption

Don’t be afraid to take someone’s keys if they’ve had too much to drink, or if they’ve ingested any impairing substance like prescription drugs, sleep medication, marijuana or any form of illegal drugs

“People often forget the financial, legal — and most importantly — the safety implications of driving impaired,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of CSP. “There is absolutely no need to risk driving under the influence with the many transportations options available. We hope Coloradans will look out for one another this New Year’s and help each other make smart decisions.”

NEED A RIDE??

Get a FREE ride home for New Year’s…

Uber and Lyft, several promotions will be available to get New Year’s party goers home safely RTD and Coors Light will offer complimentary bus and rail service from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 as part of the “Freeze the Keys” DUI-prevention effort. from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 as part of the “Freeze the Keys” DUI-prevention effort. Click here for more information The Sawaya Law Firm’s “Free Cab Ride Program” will offer a ride from one location to the passenger’s home, in the Denver metro area. Once the passenger has paid for a cab, they can send the receipt to the The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. , in the Denver metro area. Once the passenger has paid for a cab, they can send the receipt to the The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. Click here for more information New Year’s revelers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo can take advantage of the McCormick & Murphy P.C. Law Firm’s “No DUI! Free Holiday Rides” promotion to receive reimbursement on cab, Lyft or Uber rides. promotion to receive reimbursement on cab, Lyft or Uber rides. Click here for more information. The CDOT Highway Safety Office provides funding to Colorado law enforcement for impaired-driving enforcement, education and awareness campaigns. The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 14 specific high-visibility impaired-driving-enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods can include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired-driving enforcement. Find more details about the campaign, including impaired driving-enforcement plans, arrest totals and safety tips at HeatIsOnColorado.com

