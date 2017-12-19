CHECK IT OUT Businesses, Attorneys, Accountants — Secretary of State Filings Will Be Closed

| December 19, 2017

Secretary of State announces year-end hours of service  

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office is closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1, for the holidays. Online services will be unavailable from 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, until noon on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

We will be doing our yearly maintenance during this time. This downtime will affect services, such as filing and searching. We will NOT extend filing deadlines. Questions? Call 303-894-2200 and select 2.

We appreciate your understanding.

—Attention Businesses—

The filing of paper forms, such as mergers, will be unavailable from Dec. 30, 2017, until Jan. 2, 2018. If a filing has an effective date of Dec. 30,  Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, it should be submitted prior to Dec. 29, and include a delayed effective date. Click here to check out Other Filing deadlines, such as Periodic Reporting & Year End Filings.
 

