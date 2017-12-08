Attention local churches!

| December 8, 2017

Please get your information on Christmas services at your church to Doug by 5 p.m. today to appear in both the Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 editions of The I-70 Scout. You can send it to dclaussen@i-70scout.com.

If you miss today’s deadline, you can still get into the Dec. 19 edition by providing the info by 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15.

As always, it is helpful if you get items to us earlier.

