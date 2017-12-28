Arapahoe County Treasurer’s Office experiencing heavy call volume
The Treasurer’s Office is experiencing heavier than normal call volume. Phone lines are operational, but the volume of calls is overloading the system. If you receive a busy signal, please place your call again. We apologize for the inconvenience.
« Developments from Cory Gardner US Senator for Colorado (Previous News)
(Next News) — Check out these FREE RIDES for New Year’s — Don’t Drop the Ball: DUI Patrols Begin Tomorrow »
Related News
— Check out these FREE RIDES for New Year’s — Don’t Drop the Ball: DUI Patrols Begin Tomorrow
STATEWIDE — For many, the new year marks a time for self-improvement, reflection and growth.Read More
Arapahoe County Treasurer’s Office experiencing heavy call volume
The Treasurer’s Office is experiencing heavier than normal call volume. Phone lines are operational, butRead More