Veterans’ Day (Observed) Nov. 10, 2017

With Veterans Day, always on November 11, falling on a Saturday this year, many government agencies and court systems are observing the holiday on Friday, November 10. Here are the openings and closings you can expect:

Local government offices: Like in the vast majority of states, most government offices of counties, cities, towns and other official entities will be closed on Friday.

Arapahoe County Government offices closed Friday for Veterans Day

Adams County Government offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Banks: The vast majority of banks, such as the Big Four — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank — will be open on Friday and will be closed on Saturday.

Post offices: Post offices are open Friday but closed Saturday. Mail pickup and delivery are on the same schedule.

Schools: Closings vary district by district. For instance, New York City public schools will be open on Friday while those in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be closed.

Libraries: Local libraries, such as Anythink Bennett and Kelver Library (Arapahoe County Libraries) are open today. However, most public libraries are closed on Saturday and some, such as those in New York City and Los Angeles are closed today.

Markets: Stock, bond and futures markets are open on Friday.

Federal offices: Non-essential federal offices will be closed on Friday. Federal courts also will be closed.

National Parks will be open on Friday and will have free entrance on Saturday and Sunday. Many state parks also will be offering free admission on Veterans Day weekend.

State offices: Most state offices and courts will be closed on Friday. However, in a few states, such as Wisconsin, which does not recognize Veterans Day as a holiday, they will remain open. And in Rhode Island the holiday is observed on Monday.

Retail businesses: Most commercial enterprises will remain open on Friday as well as on Saturday. In fact, the period around Veterans Day has become a time for sales and offers.

