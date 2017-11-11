Veterans Day — Nov. 11, 2017

The I-70 Scout and Eastern Colorado News would like to thank our heroes in the Armed Forces for their sacrifices and service on this special day.

DID YOU KNOW??



Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday, observed annually on November 11, that honors military veterans; that is, persons who served in the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I; major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. The United States previously observed Armistice Day. The U.S. holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Veterans Day is not to be confused with Memorial Day, a U.S. public holiday in May; Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who died while in military service. It is also not to be confused with Armed Forces Day, a minor U.S. remembrance that also occurs in May, which specifically honors those currently serving in the U.S. military.

VETERAN’S DAY EVENTS

The Colorado Department of Human Services Hosts Veterans Day Events

Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons

1919 Quentin St. Aurora, CO 80045

10:30 a.m. VFW Band to Perform

2:00 p.m. Walk of Faith to sing

Governor Hickenlooper Declares November “Hire a Veteran First” Month

DENVER – Governor Hickenlooper has declared November “Hire A Veteran First” Month. With Veterans Day falling every year on November 11, the month has long been a time to honor our veterans and ensure they are returning home to opportunity. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) and its network of veteran employment specialists in Workforce Centers throughout Colorado will be hosting events to help connect veterans with employers and training resources to lead to good paying jobs.

CDLE’s veterans employment specialists provide assistance to veterans in finding employment, acquiring skills and planning for the future. Each year, these specialists – who are themselves veterans – offer a full spectrum of services. So far this year, almost 19,000 veterans have received services through their local Workforce Center.

This November, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is also helping make those connections with the redesigned Hire a Colorado Vet website. This website provides veterans with employment and training information and provides employers with information on the benefits of hiring those who have served.

At the site, veterans can also learn about hiring events and resource fairs in November including those below.

Job Seeker Online Workshops for Northwest & Rural Resort Region : Sign up for these free weekly online job seeker workshops each Tuesday beginning at 2pm. You can attend in person at the Workforce Center or login from your home PC or personal device. These workshops provide individual career coaching, networking ideas & making a great first impression!

: Sign up for these free weekly online job seeker workshops each Tuesday beginning at 2pm. You can attend in person at the Workforce Center or login from your home PC or personal device. These workshops provide individual career coaching, networking ideas & making a great first impression! Thursday, November 16: Fort Carson Mini-Job Fair: Don’t miss this hiring event at Fort Carson where Department of Defense Operation Warfighter and Education and Employment Initiative Regional Coordinator Craig Whiting will be available to discuss employment opportunities or other resources.

Employers interested in learning more about hiring veterans and what these job candidates can contribute to a business should contact their nearest Workforce Center or go to http://hireacoloradovet.gov/ for more information.

HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout