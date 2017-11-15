TODAY — LAST DAY TO FIX YOUR BALLOT —
DENVER, Nov. 15, 2017 — Today is the last day for voters to “cure” ballots cast in the Nov. 7 coordinated election.
When the Colorado legislature in 2013 created rules for Colorado’s mail-ballot elections, it provided voters an eight-day period after the election to fix signature issues, such as no signature on a ballot envelope or a signature that didn’t match the one file.
In addition, military and overseas ballots had to be postmarked by Election Day, but were allowed the same eight days to arrive in county clerks’ offices. In-state ballots were due by 7 p.m. Nov. 7.
As of this morning, the total number of ballots returned is 1,193,509 of 3,233,531 ballots sent. This will be the last ballot tally until the election results are certified later this month. Included are two attachments, one listing ballots returned by party, age and gender, and another breaking down the totals by county and party.
The turnout figures in previous off-year elections are available here as are the unofficial results for this year’s election. This year’s turnout figure is not yet available.
To receive news releases from the Secretary of State’s office, please visit www.sos.state.co.us and subscribe under the “Email updates” section.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
RELATED NEWS CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« THE NEW TAX PLAN — OR — BUST (Previous News)
Related News
Recent Developments Boost Enrollment in Colorado Universities
COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY EXPANDS TO BOLSTER FEMALE UNDERGRADS’ OF GEOSCIENCE MAJORS To retain more undergraduateRead More
TODAY — LAST DAY TO FIX YOUR BALLOT —
DENVER, Nov. 15, 2017 — Today is the last day for voters to “cure” ballots castRead More