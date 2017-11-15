THE NEW TAX PLAN — OR — BUST

McCORMICK SLAMS TRUMP’S TAX PLAN

LONGMONT, CO — Democratic candidate for Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District Dr. Karen McCormick released the following statement in response to the new tax plan released by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans:

“In Colorado we believe in an economy where hard work is rewarded and where everybody pays their fair share, but the budget-busting tax plan unveiled by Donald Trump and D.C. insiders like Rep. Ken Buck will overwhelmingly benefit millionaires and giant corporations at the expense of hard-working Americans.

“The Republican tax bill will slash Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and education, and will target the middle class with hidden tax increases and by capping 401(k) contributions. Donald Trump and his family stand to save over $1.1 billion from this tax plan, and middle class families will be forced to pick up the tab.

“Republicans like Rep. Ken Buck need to get serious about real tax reform and join Democrats in promising that not one penny in tax cuts will go to giant corporations or the 1%. Coloradans believe that everybody – not just those at the top – should have a fair shot at success and a chance to get ahead, but this tax plan will cause long term damage to our national budget and permanently harm the middle class.”

Karen McCormick is a veterinarian, small business owner, and a resident of Longmont, Colorado of over 20 years. Karen will work across the aisle to fight special interests and will be a strong voice for rural Coloradans and their families in Washington D.C.

Betsy Markey endorses Karen McCormick for U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 4th District

Ft. Collins, CO – Dr. Karen McCormick, candidate for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District increased her impressive list of early endorsements on Wednesday, as she announced the support of Fmr. U.S. Congresswoman Betsy Markey.

“It is absolutely honor to have the support of Congresswoman Betsy Markey. Both Betsy and I owned and operated successful businesses and like her, I believe in an economy where hard work is rewarded, where everyone pays their fair share and that all Coloradans –not just those at the top –should have an opportunity to get ahead,” said Dr. McCormick.

Betsy Markey has served in government in several capacities. She worked for the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. State Department before co-founding the software company Syscom Services. After working for U.S. Senator Ken Salazar, representing his office to the North Central and Eastern Plains of Colorado, Betsy was elected in 2008 to represent this region in the U.S. Congress. While in Congress Rep. Markey sat on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the Committee on Agriculture.

“In these times of political gridlock and division, the people of Colorado’s 4th District deserve a leader that is not entangled in corrupt special interests or long-standing political rivalries but instead, they deserve a leader that will work across the aisle for a government that is focused on building a stronger middle class, higher household incomes, affordable higher education and job training programs and a future that includes a safe and secure retirement and Karen McCormick is just that candidate. I am proud to endorse Dr. Karen McCormick for U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 4th District,” said Betsy Markey.

Last quarter, Dr. Karen McCormick was the only Democrat to out raise Rep. Ken Buck.

Election Day is November 6, 2018.

