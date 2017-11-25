Strasburg wins back-to-back football titles for second time in school history
LA JARA — The Strasburg Indians outlasted the host Centauri Falcons for a defensive-minded 10-7 double-overtime victory in the 1A state football championship game Nov. 25.
Strasburg had a 7-0 lead at halftime but Centauri scored the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter and regulation ended 7-7.
Both teams failed to score on their first overtime possession and Centauri turned the ball over on its second OT drive. Strasburg won the game on a 22-yard field goal by senior Carson Spence (see video).
The win is Strasburg’s fourth state championship in school history.
