Strasburg wins back-to-back football titles for second time in school history

LA JARA — The Strasburg Indians outlasted the host Centauri Falcons for a defensive-minded 10-7 double-overtime victory in the 1A state football championship game Nov. 25.

Strasburg had a 7-0 lead at halftime but Centauri scored the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter and regulation ended 7-7.

Both teams failed to score on their first overtime possession and Centauri turned the ball over on its second OT drive. Strasburg won the game on a 22-yard field goal by senior Carson Spence (see video).

The win is Strasburg’s fourth state championship in school history.