Strasburg wins back-to-back football titles for second time in school history

| November 25, 2017

LA JARA — The Strasburg Indians outlasted the host Centauri Falcons for a defensive-minded 10-7 double-overtime victory in the 1A state football championship game Nov. 25.

Strasburg had a 7-0 lead at halftime but Centauri scored the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter and regulation ended 7-7.

Both teams failed to score on their first overtime possession and Centauri turned the ball over on its second OT drive. Strasburg won the game on a 22-yard field goal by senior Carson Spence (see video).

The win is Strasburg’s fourth state championship in school history.

 

Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Strasburg wins back-to-back football titles for second time in school history

LA JARA — The Strasburg Indians outlasted the host Centauri Falcons for a defensive-minded 10-7Read More

Strasburg at Centauri for state finals on Saturday; game online

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor After their 41-34 upset of top-seeded Bennett Nov. 18, theRead More

  • Holiday Greetings from Louie & Your Local Businesses

  • Food Safety Tips for your Holiday Season

  • Recent Developments Boost Enrollment in Colorado Universities

  • TODAY — LAST DAY TO FIX YOUR BALLOT —

  • State Labor Department Will Benefit Apprenticeship Programs in Colorado

  • Veterans Day — Nov. 11, 2017

  • Veterans’ Day (Observed) Nov. 10, 2017

  • Bennet Statement on Senate Republican Tax Plan

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: