State Labor Department Will Benefit Apprenticeship Programs in Colorado

State Labor Department Kicks Off National Apprenticeship Week

Governor Hickenlooper has issued a proclamation declaring November 13 through November 19 Apprenticeship Week in Colorado. This is the third annual National Apprenticeship Week.

Apprenticeships have trained millions of Americans for over 75 years through a network of over 150,000 employers in more than 1,000 occupations. Today, there are over 545,000 apprentices being trained in all sectors of the economy.

In conjunction with National Apprenticeship week, the Colorado Department of Labor (CDLE) and its network of partners, including CareerWise Colorado and the Colorado Workforce Development Council, will be promoting a website that showcases Colorado’s apprenticeship programs and their real-world advantage in building the state’s talent pipeline.

The website, www.apprenticeshipsincolorado.com, is designed to highlight apprenticeship and work-based learning programs and educate businesses on the benefits of hiring apprentices.

Colorado is a recognized leader in the development of the apprenticeship and work-based learning models. In 2016, the state received an Apprenticeship Accelerator Grant to advance awareness and interest among businesses and industries in registered apprenticeship programs. Colorado currently has over 5,000 registered apprentices enrolled in over 200 registered apprenticeship programs.

Did you know employers get approximately $1.50 return on investment for every $1 spent on apprenticeships. By reducing employee turnover and increasing productivity, apprenticeships are simply good for business.

Most workers who complete an apprenticeship find employment with a starting wage of more than $50,000. In fact, successful apprentices are upgrading their skills and being put on a career path that will result in higher lifetime wages than their peers who were not in apprenticeship programs.

About National Apprenticeship Week

National Apprenticeship Week is a yearly focus on the tools available to every industry in developing a highly skilled workforce. The week also demonstrates to individuals how they can earn a salary while learning the skills necessary to succeed in high-demand careers. In Colorado, an investment in apprenticeships is already underway as innovative on-the-job training programs, coupled with mentorships and classroom education, are creating a model that meets the demands of emerging industries as well as those that are undergoing rapid innovation such as manufacturing. Many colleges are awarding credit toward a degree for completing an apprenticeship program and workforce development agencies such as CDLE are working to enhance those efforts.

