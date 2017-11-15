Senator Gardner Meets with Pearl Harbor Survivor on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) visited with World War II veteran Donald Stratton at his home in Colorado Springs. Stratton who was stationed on the USS Arizona, is a survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack. Stratton and Gardner discussed Stratton’s “continuing effort to have the sailor who saved his life awarded a posthumous medal.”

KOAA covered the visit and reported, “For one Colorado Springs veteran, Saturday morning meant a visit between him and Senator Cory Gardner. As the senator sat down on Donald Stratton’s couch, the senator remarked it was one of the best Veteran’s Days he’s ever celebrated.”

Gardner reflected on the visit, saying, “On Saturday, I had the honor of meeting with Donald Stratton and his family in Colorado Springs. Surrounded by memorabilia from the USS Arizona we talked about his heroic rescue on December 7, 1941. I shared with him the gratefulness of our nation for his service and the promise to always care for the generations of men and women who have and continue to serve our nation.”

In July, Gardner met with Stratton and fellow USS Arizona survivor Lauren Bruner in his office in Washington. Stratton and Bruner were in Washington to visit with Members of Congress and President Trump to advocate for Joe George, the man who saved their life on December 7, 1941, to be awarded a medal posthumously for his heroic actions.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout